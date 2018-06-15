Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Stock Price

News coverage about Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.5045243317177 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A traded up $0.08, reaching $44.66, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 19,366,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,183,543. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

