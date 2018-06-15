UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.10

News headlines about UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UTStarcom earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 47.5979495564891 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TheStreet cut UTStarcom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions.

