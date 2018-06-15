Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chegg earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.2512043254206 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $29.04. 1,541,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,390. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.48. Chegg has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Chegg had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $76.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities raised shares of Chegg to a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $22.70 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Chegg news, Director Jeffrey T. Housenbold sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $4,372,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,433,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,943,899.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,180,161 shares of company stock worth $29,447,109. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

