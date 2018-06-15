Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Share Price

Headlines about Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Energy Transfer Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 48.2696791796086 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Energy Transfer Partners traded down $0.26, hitting $18.88, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer Partners has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Energy Transfer Partners had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Energy Transfer Partners will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

