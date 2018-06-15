HSBC (HSBC) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.19

News headlines about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HSBC earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2447924110303 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

HSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.65, reaching $48.51, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HSBC has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

