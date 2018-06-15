Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price

Headlines about Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Norfolk Southern earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the railroad operator an impact score of 45.6460460919398 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank set a $167.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.52.

Norfolk Southern traded up $1.19, reaching $154.66, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,476,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,866. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $302,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,625.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $419,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at $419,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,405. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

