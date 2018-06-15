Plantronics (PLT) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.17

Press coverage about Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Plantronics earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.4115673771764 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLT. TheStreet raised Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of PLT opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Plantronics’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shantanu Sarkar sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $770,919. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

