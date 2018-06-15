Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Price

News articles about AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AAON earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.854340556896 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have commented on AAON. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on shares of AAON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of AAON traded up $0.15, reaching $33.30, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 286,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,689. AAON has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.17). AAON had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $99.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AAON will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other AAON news, VP Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $129,604.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 858,407 shares in the company, valued at $28,439,023.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman H. Asbjornson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,130,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,893,775.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

