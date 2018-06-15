Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boston Beer earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.794157048066 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE SAM traded up $5.30 on Friday, hitting $291.05. 194,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,365. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $128.70 and a 1-year high of $291.85.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAM. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $169.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $880,000. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

