Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.01

News headlines about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8943812535541 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles traded down $0.38, reaching $20.85, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $27.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

FCAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company. Finally, MED upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

