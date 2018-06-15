Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Stock Price

News articles about Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foamix Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7572974806936 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:FOMX opened at $5.42 on Friday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.24). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,119.19% and a negative return on equity of 103.64%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. analysts anticipate that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

In other news, Director Stanley Hirsch sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $31,374.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,672 shares in the company, valued at $64,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,975 shares of company stock worth $35,507. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

