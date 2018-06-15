Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8500061786343 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure traded down $0.51, reaching $15.53, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 15,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,402. The stock has a market cap of $776.65 million and a PE ratio of 32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 10.28%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 248.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Zartler acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

