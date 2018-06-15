Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BancFirst (BANF) Share Price

Media coverage about BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BancFirst earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.5894282728634 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BancFirst opened at $61.70 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 24.74%. equities research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on BANF. ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BancFirst in a report on Friday, April 20th.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $290,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $187,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,670 shares of company stock worth $3,171,282. Company insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

