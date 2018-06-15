Braskem (BAK) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.09

Press coverage about Braskem (NYSE:BAK) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Braskem earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.1491226428719 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Braskem opened at $21.76 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Braskem had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Braskem will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

