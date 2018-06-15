Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cathay General Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.1961360037989 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp opened at $42.48 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $140.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.83 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Wedbush raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, COO Irwin Wong sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $275,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 26,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,087,480.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,587 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.