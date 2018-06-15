KCAP Financial (KCAP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KCAP Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2650490448127 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KCAP shares. ValuEngine lowered KCAP Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KCAP Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get KCAP Financial alerts:

KCAP Financial traded up $0.06, hitting $3.22, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,371. The company has a market capitalization of $118.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. KCAP Financial has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. KCAP Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.55%. equities research analysts forecast that KCAP Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KCAP Financial Company Profile

KCAP Financial, Inc is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies.

Receive News & Ratings for KCAP Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCAP Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.