Korea Electric Power (KEP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Korea Electric Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern's scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.8800619780743 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company's share price in the immediate future.

KEP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. 3,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,956. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

