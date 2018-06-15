Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIB) Share Price

News headlines about Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Porter Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.2096617096223 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Porter Bancorp traded up $0.05, hitting $14.34, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150. Porter Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Porter Bancorp alerts:

Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Porter Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 89.19%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $41,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,999.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Kirk Wycoff purchased 150,000 shares of Porter Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,046. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $134,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Porter Bancorp Company Profile

Porter Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Receive News & Ratings for Porter Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porter Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.