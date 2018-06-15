Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sunworks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.2201261710048 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,381. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

