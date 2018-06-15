Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Price

Press coverage about TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TE Connectivity earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.5423060511195 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,362. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 36.44%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,645,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

