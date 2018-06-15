Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Astoria Financial (AF) Share Price

News stories about Astoria Financial (NYSE:AF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Astoria Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 44.9355557564697 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Astoria Financial has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

About Astoria Financial

Astoria Financial Corporation is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank. Astoria Bank’s primary business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, primarily in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four-family, or residential, mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

