Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News coverage about Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the aircraft producer an impact score of 45.4937436036345 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Boeing stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing has a 12-month low of $191.37 and a 12-month high of $374.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $1.05. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Boeing from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 6th. Vetr lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Boeing from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.03.

In related news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,290,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

