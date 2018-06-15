Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Compugen (CGEN) Stock Price

Headlines about Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Compugen earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.6647979304147 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Compugen traded down $0.20, hitting $3.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,269. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

