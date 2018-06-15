DBV Technologies (DBVT) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

Media coverage about DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DBV Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7622329666436 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.99. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several brokerages have commented on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised DBV Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on DBV Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

