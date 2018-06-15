Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact EATON VANCE FR/COM (EFL) Share Price

Media headlines about EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EATON VANCE FR/COM earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8597116369089 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM traded up $0.05, reaching $9.42, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,774. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This is a boost from EATON VANCE FR/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

In other news, insider Scott H. Page acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EATON VANCE FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

