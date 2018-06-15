Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Share Price

Headlines about Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marsh & McLennan Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3737822939152 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies traded down $0.24, hitting $81.94, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 1,754,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,604. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $76.68 and a 12-month high of $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.27%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

