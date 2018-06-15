Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives News Impact Score of 0.09

News coverage about Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Renasant earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1600989754728 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Renasant stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. Renasant has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $124.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Renasant’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Johnson sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $373,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $706,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,014. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

