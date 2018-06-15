Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.3403527527192 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Instinet assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles traded down $0.37, hitting $20.86, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 298,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.