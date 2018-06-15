Griffon (GFF) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.15

News stories about Griffon (NYSE:GFF) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Griffon earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.8678165948171 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Griffon alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Griffon in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Griffon stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Griffon has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Griffon had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $478.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.