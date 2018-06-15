Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kadant (KAI) Stock Price

Media headlines about Kadant (NYSE:KAI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kadant earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.5754478723181 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Kadant traded down $0.60, hitting $94.40, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.36. Kadant has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.42 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.88%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $188,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

