Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Napco Security Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.8683498358828 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Napco Security Technologies opened at $12.20 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $219.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.96%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $79,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

