Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Prana Biotechnology (PRAN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Prana Biotechnology earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.8671259569666 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Prana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of PRAN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 13,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,851. Prana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.12.

About Prana Biotechnology

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's diseases.

