TransAct Technologies (TACT) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

News headlines about TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TransAct Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.895776588247 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of TransAct Technologies traded up $0.15, reaching $11.05, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,734. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.01. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $55,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at $487,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

