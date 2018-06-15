Trueblue (TBI) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.09

Headlines about Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trueblue earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.4368802650167 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBI. TheStreet cut Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Trueblue opened at $28.50 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.10. Trueblue has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $554.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Trueblue will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

