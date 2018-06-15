Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xenon Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.7572422918544 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 51,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,428. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $117.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.27. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 9,872.67%. analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. ValuEngine lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.