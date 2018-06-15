AirMedia Group (AMCN) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.22

Media coverage about AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:AMCN) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AirMedia Group earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.3743516222973 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AirMedia Group traded down $0.02, reaching $0.71, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 78,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,071. AirMedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

About AirMedia Group

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 6 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

Receive News & Ratings for AirMedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirMedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.