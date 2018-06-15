Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cabot Oil & Gas earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.4046057738614 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Cabot Oil & Gas opened at $23.61 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $34.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Robert Kelley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,168,203.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

