Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dominion Energy (D) Share Price

News stories about Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dominion Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.5697864459978 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy traded up $1.21, reaching $65.52, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 5,608,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.78%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.15 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.