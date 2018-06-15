Ecopetrol (EC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ecopetrol earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.2129081975007 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ecopetrol traded down $0.50, hitting $20.48, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.27. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.78%. sell-side analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Santander downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

