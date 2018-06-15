G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. G. Willi-Food International earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.0610243103102 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

G. Willi-Food International remained flat at $$6.97 during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.18. G. Willi-Food International has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 7.35%.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

