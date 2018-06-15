Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gogo (GOGO) Share Price

News headlines about Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gogo earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.213752743515 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Gogo traded up $0.02, hitting $5.20, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 17,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,723. The company has a market capitalization of $446.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Gogo has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Gogo will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

In other news, major shareholder Thorndale Farm, Inc. purchased 146,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $746,328.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Mundheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 844,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

