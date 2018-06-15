KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.06

News coverage about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KeyCorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 49.9925314659902 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of KeyCorp traded down $0.14, reaching $20.39, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 17,836,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,412. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

In related news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,010.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

