Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact L3 Technologies (LLL) Stock Price

Media headlines about L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. L3 Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.7883160411759 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

L3 Technologies opened at $197.76 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. L3 Technologies has a one year low of $164.34 and a one year high of $218.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that L3 Technologies will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.55.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $8,124,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,120 shares of company stock valued at $64,636,266. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

