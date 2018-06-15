Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Amedisys (AMED) Stock Price

Media headlines about Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amedisys earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the health services provider an impact score of 46.8515863187825 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.75. The company had a trading volume of 305,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Amedisys from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $180,271,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $786,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467,803 shares of company stock worth $182,590,696 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.