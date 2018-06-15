Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Stock Price

News articles about Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Steelcase earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 44.9820173600697 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Steelcase alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Steelcase in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Steelcase traded up $0.05, hitting $14.95, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 808,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,629. Steelcase has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $772.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,500 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $48,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 7,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,422.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,804 shares of company stock valued at $147,131 over the last ninety days. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.