Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Headlines about Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trinity Biotech earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.3202833081355 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIB. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ TRIB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,122. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 41.38%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.