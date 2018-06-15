Cablevision Systems (CVC) Earns News Impact Score of 0.20

Press coverage about Cablevision Systems (NYSE:CVC) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cablevision Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2959889398054 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Cablevision Systems opened at $34.87 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Cablevision Systems has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

Cablevision Systems Company Profile

Cablevision Systems Corporation (Cablevision), through its subsidiary, CSC Holdings, LLC (CSC Holdings), operates cable operations business in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: Cable, Lightpath and Other. The Company’s Cable segment offers Cable television service, which delivers multiple channels of video programming to subscribers who pay a monthly fee for the services they receive.

