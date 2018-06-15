Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software giant an impact score of 46.4037925646107 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $100.13. 65,649,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,799,904. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Microsoft had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

