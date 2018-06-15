Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Parke Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.5281581451266 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Parke Bancorp opened at $22.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $179.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This is an increase from Parke Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $94,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,215.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

