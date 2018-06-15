UDR (UDR) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

News stories about UDR (NYSE:UDR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UDR earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7635699648156 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get UDR alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NYSE UDR opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. UDR has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that UDR will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $461,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,298,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.